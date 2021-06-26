Over 7,000 new coronavirus cases detected in Iran

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Sima Lari said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran has surpassed 3,157,983 after the detection of 7,034 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected over the past 24 hours, 965 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,195 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She further put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 83,711, saying the disease has taken the lives of 123 patients over the past 24 hours.

At least 2,822,704 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Lari also noted that more than 23.18 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

