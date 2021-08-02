  1. Politics
Aug 2, 2021, 8:41 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 2

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, August 2.

Aftab:

Iran may return Vienna with new demands

Ebtekar:

Leader to endorse Raeisi's presidential decree on Tue.

Etemad:

Khatibzadeh: Iran rejects as "baseless" Bahraini court's allegations

Ettela’at:

Hashad Al-Shaabi carries out operations against terrorist positions

Iran:

Javan:

Iran establishes world's third isotopic laboratory 

Jomhuri Eslami:

Kayhan:

Gold medallist Javad Foroughi returns home

