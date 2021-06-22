Winners of Tehran City Council election announced

According to the website of the Tehran Governor's office, the result of elections of city councils of Tehran, Rey and Tajrish announced.

According to the results of counting votes for TCC elections, the following individuals were elected for the council:

1- Mehdi Chamran, 2- Parviz Sarvari, 3- Narjes Soleimani, 4- Habib Kashani, 5- Mohammad Akhoundi, 6- Naser Amani, 7- Mehdi Pir-Hadi, 8- Mehdi Babaei, 9- Seyyed Jafar Tashakori Hashemi, 10- Seyyed Ahmad Alavi, 11- Mehdi bbasi, 12- Mehdi Eghrarian, 13- Alireza Naadali, 14- Ahmad Sadeghi, 15- Seyyed Mohammad Aqa-Miri, 16- Meysam Mozaffar, 17- Zahran Shams Ehsan, 18- Narges Ma’danipour, 19- Ali-Asghar Ghaemi, 20- Soudeh Najafi and 21- Jafar Bandi Sharibani

