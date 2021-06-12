Armed thieves kill 53 villagers in Nigerian state of Zamfara

According to police and local residents, thieves of cattle have killed 53 people in the northwestern Nigerian State of ‘Zamfara’.

Police and witnesses said that a large number of armed motorcyclists attacked villages of ‘Kadawa’, ‘Kwata’, ‘Madub’, ‘Ganda Samo’ and ‘Ascawa’ in Nigeria on Thursday and Friday.

A Zamfara police spokesman said bodies of 14 people had been transferred to the state capital and police forces have been deployed following the attacks. Locals also said the bodies of 39 others have been found and buried.

The northwestern and central parts of Nigeria have been turned into the bait of gangs of cattle thieves and kidnappers in recent years, who have attacked villages and killed and abducted residents in addition to stealing cattle after looting and burning houses. In recent months, these groups have attacked schools and abducted students for ransom.

More than 850 Nigerian students have been abducted since December, most of whom have been released after paying ransom.

