Iran lost its vote in the 193-member General Assembly in January because it was more than two years in arrears.

CBI announced today that Iran has paid $16 million of its frozen assets in South Korea to pay the dues to the UN.

Referring to the payment of Iran's arrears to the United Nations, Iran's permanent Ambassador to the United Nations stressed the lifting of all inhumane sanctions.

In a twee on late Friday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote, "Illegal US sanctions have not just deprived our people of medicine; they have also prevented Iran from paying our dues in arrears to the UN."

"The permit was recently issued and the process of withdrawing the membership fee from Iran's account in the Korean banks and transferring it to the UN account in Seoul has been paved, and this payment will be made soon," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said last week.

HJ/5232564