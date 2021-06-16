Rouhani calls on all Iranians to participate in Fri. election

Speaking in the cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hailed the role and guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the efforts of the government in reaching the Iran nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

Meanwhile, he criticized former US president Doland Trump who harmed the deal by his unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018.

Referring to Trump’s economic war against the Iranian nation, Rouhani described Donald Trump as a criminal who caused many economic damages against Iranians in the past three years.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the upcoming presidential election in Iran which will be held on Friday.

Stressing that the Friday election is a significant and crucial issue in the country, President Rouhani called on all Iranians to participate in the election.

