Rumors of detention of 160 Armenian soldiers in Iran baseless

The Iranian Embassy in Yerevan has refuted the reports claiming some 160 Armenian soldiers are currently in Iran, Public Radio of Armenia reported.

The Embassy has said the rumors claiming that 160 Armenian soldiers are in Iran and the Iranian side has posed preconditions for their repatriation are false and groundless.

On Saturday a number of Armenian media outlets published the report claiming the soldiers had crossed to the Iranian side during the 44-day war.

This is while the Islamic Republic of Iran has good relations with its neighbors. During the recent war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iran has always stressed the need to avoid war and resolve disputes through dialogues.

RHM/PR