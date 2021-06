The award ceremony of the festival is to be held on September 11 in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital.

Kulbarf is the first feature film of Reazee who had already worked five made short films and two TV series.

Ali Ansarian, the former defender of Persepolis FC, who also played for Esteghlal FC for a short time, died on February 3, 2021, at the age of 43 after contracting the coronavirus.

RHM/5228569