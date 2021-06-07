Two ISIL terrorists arrested while entering Kirkuk

Tahsin al-Khafaji, a spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced the news on Monday, saying that, two ISIL terrorists were arrested while they were trying to enter Kirkuk province of Iraq.

Meanwhile, the series of anti-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army continues in different parts of Iraq.

Iraqi forces recently launched new operations against ISIL Takfiri remnants, Al-Forat News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces targeted ISIL Takfiri terrorist positions in Diyala province on Monday. They also targeted ISIL remnants in Nineveh Governorate in a surprise operation.

Iraqi security sources said that its forces managed to identify and arrest a number of ISIL Takfiri elements during the two operations. Similar operations have been carried out in other provinces of Iraq in recent days.

Earlier, Iraqi army forces had launched a large-scale operation in Nineveh province against the remnants of ISIL Takfiri elements.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces Yahya Rassoul said that 12 ISIL Takfiri elements were identified and arrested following the operation.

It should be noted that movements of remnants of ISIL Takfiris have recently intensified in Iraq. This is while some reports indicate that the US has been trying for the revival of ISIL in Iraq.

