Jun 7, 2021, 12:34 PM

Iraqi intelligence officer assassinated in Baghdad

Iraqi intelligence officer assassinated in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – An Iraqi colonel Nibras Abu-Ali lost his life after being assassinated in Baghdad on Mon.

Iraqi sources reported that unknown gunmen assassinated the Iraqi officer in Al Baladiyat, Baghdad, Iraq.

He was an Iraqi Intelligence Service officer.

No further detail has been released yet.

