Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 27

Ebtekar:

Ghalibaf re-elected as Parl. speaker for second consecutive yr

Etema’ad:

IAEA Chief: Developing nuclear program 'sovereign right' of Iran

Etela’at:

IAEA Cheif Rafael Grossi: Developing nuclear program 'sovereign right' of Iran

WHO representative visits Iran vaccination centers

Nasrallah warns Zionist regime not to make wrong calculations

Iran:

Ghalibaf re-elected as Parl. Speaker

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Iran may be holding as much as 69 million barrels at sea, Bloomberg reports

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Ghalibaf re-elected as Parl. Speaker

Kayhan:

Nasrallah: Zionists’ termination definite

Blinken: US, Zionists have common goals in JCPOA

Syrian nation holds a glorious presidential election

RHM/