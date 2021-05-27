Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 27

Ebtekar:
Ghalibaf re-elected as Parl. speaker for second consecutive yr
Etema’ad:
IAEA Chief: Developing nuclear program 'sovereign right' of Iran
Etela’at:
IAEA Cheif Rafael Grossi: Developing nuclear program 'sovereign right' of Iran
WHO representative visits Iran vaccination centers
Nasrallah warns Zionist regime not to make wrong calculations
Iran:
Ghalibaf re-elected as Parl. Speaker
Jumhuri-e Eslami:
Iran may be holding as much as 69 million barrels at sea, Bloomberg reports
Donya-e Eghtesad:
Ghalibaf re-elected as Parl. Speaker
Kayhan:
Nasrallah: Zionists’ termination definite
Blinken: US, Zionists have common goals in JCPOA
Syrian nation holds a glorious presidential election
