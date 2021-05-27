  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 27

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, May 27.

Ebtekar:

Ghalibaf re-elected as Parl. speaker for second consecutive yr

Etema’ad: 

IAEA Chief: Developing nuclear program 'sovereign right' of Iran

Etela’at:

IAEA Cheif Rafael Grossi: Developing nuclear program 'sovereign right' of Iran

WHO representative visits Iran vaccination centers

Nasrallah warns Zionist regime not to make wrong calculations

Iran:

Ghalibaf re-elected as Parl. Speaker

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Iran may be holding as much as 69 million barrels at sea, Bloomberg reports

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Ghalibaf re-elected as Parl. Speaker

Kayhan:

Nasrallah: Zionists’ termination definite

Blinken: US, Zionists have common goals in JCPOA

Syrian nation holds a glorious presidential election

