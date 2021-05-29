Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 29

Ebtekar:
Leader thanks whose candidates who respected Guardian Council decisions
One-digit inflation feasible: Raeisi
Vienna talks in a decisive station
Ettela’at:
Bashar al-Assad re-elected Syrian President with %95 of votes
Iran:
Leader urges candidates to set their promises base on country’s capacities
Jam-e Jam:
Leader: People seeking efficiency not parties or names
Jomhuri Eslami:
Kuwait ratifies bill to sanctions Zionist regime
Five Iranian satellites waiting to be launched
Kayhan:
US police has killed more than 1000 others since killing of George Floyd
Iran to become stronger without JCPOA: US State. Sec.
