Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 29

Ebtekar:

Leader thanks whose candidates who respected Guardian Council decisions

One-digit inflation feasible: Raeisi

Vienna talks in a decisive station

Ettela’at:

Bashar al-Assad re-elected Syrian President with %95 of votes

Iran:

Leader urges candidates to set their promises base on country’s capacities

Jam-e Jam:

Leader: People seeking efficiency not parties or names

Jomhuri Eslami:

Kuwait ratifies bill to sanctions Zionist regime

Bashar al-Assad re-elected as Syrian President

Five Iranian satellites waiting to be launched

Kayhan:

US police has killed more than 1000 others since killing of George Floyd

Assad’s victory in Syrian presidential election with %95 of votes

Iran to become stronger without JCPOA: US State. Sec.

MAH