Final list of qualified candidates in presidential votes

As it had been reported by the Guardian Council spokesman, only seven candidates have been approved by the Guardian Council out of the total 592 hopefuls that had registered to run for president.

According to the Interior Ministry's statement, the names of the seven qualified candidates to run on June 18 presidential elections are as follows:

Ebrahim Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaei, Mohsen Mehr-Alizadeh, Sa’eed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Abdol-Nasser Hemmati, and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

The spokesman for the Guardian Council, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei said after the Interior Ministry’s statement that the announced list of qualified candidates is the final list and the qualified candidates can start their elections campaigns from today.

According to a member of the Committee on the Presidential Elections Campaigns Ehsan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, at least three presidential debates are planned to be held in the coming days before voting day on June 18.

