Regional countries Iran's priority: Raeisi

Referring to Iran's capacity in interaction with other states, Ebrahim Raeisi said, "The countries of the region are our priority.'

He also noted that Iran should interact with countries of the world as it enjoys good capacities in this regard.

The Interior Ministry has published the list of candidates approved by the Guardian Council on Tuesday. As it had been reported by the Guardian Council spokesman, seven candidates have been approved by the Guardian Council out of the total 592 hopefuls that had registered to run for president.

According to the Interior Ministry's statement, the names of the seven qualified candidates to run on June 18 presidential elections are as follows:

Ebrahim Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaei, Mohsen Mehr-Alizadeh, Sa’eed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Abdol-Nasser Hemmati, and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

ZZ/5220914