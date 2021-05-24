Londoners convene to protest death of a 27-year-old black man

Protesters held a rally in front of the 'Royal College Hospital' in London to protest the death of Sasha Johnson a 27-year-old black man who was shot dead by police in London on Sunday, Sputnik news agency reported.

Johnson is said to be one of the well-known social activists in last year's protests of the "Black Lives Matter" Movement, who had come to the streets of London last year to protest the killing of George Floyd, a black man killed by US police last year.

According to eyewitnesses, his wounded body was found by Londoners in southeast London yesterday just after the sound of gunfire was heard. Despite the citizens reporting this issue to the police, the police officers arrived at the scene of incident at 3 am in the morning and after hours of delay.

MA/5219744