  1. Politics
May 24, 2021, 11:49 PM

Londoners convene to protest death of a 27-year-old black man

Londoners convene to protest death of a 27-year-old black man

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Protesters in London, in their protest to the killing of a black man and social activist in the city, rallied in front of the hospital where he died.

Protesters held a rally in front of the 'Royal College Hospital' in London to protest the death of Sasha Johnson a 27-year-old black man who was shot dead by police in London on Sunday, Sputnik news agency reported.

Johnson is said to be one of the well-known social activists in last year's protests of the "Black Lives Matter" Movement, who had come to the streets of London last year to protest the killing of George Floyd, a black man killed by US police last year.

According to eyewitnesses, his wounded body was found by Londoners in southeast London yesterday just after the sound of gunfire was heard. Despite the citizens reporting this issue to the police, the police officers arrived at the scene of incident at 3 am in the morning and after hours of delay.

MA/5219744

News Code 173905
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173905/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News