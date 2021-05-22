Security incident occurs in Masjid al-Haram, suspect arrested

Saudi police on Friday arrested an armed man who was trying to approach a Friday prayers preacher at the Grand Mosque, Sputnik news agency reported.

Saudi officials tweeted that something happened early Friday and that a man in ihram was trying to approach the Friday prayer podium as he was arrested by security forces.

The incident was watched by millions of people due to the live broadcast of the sermons of Masjid al-Haram (Grand Mosque in Mecca), the report added.

Saudi officials added that occurrence of such incident was the reason for presence of security force alongside of Friday prayers preacher of the Mosque.

The Saudi police said in a statement that arrested person is in prison and legal action has been started against him.

