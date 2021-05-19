"I am not a wind-up doll" nominated for award at NFMLA

Directed by Amir Moniri and produced by Seyed Jamal Oudsimin, the Iranian documentary "I am not a wind-up doll", was nominated for the best documentary award at the 2021 NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA).

The winners of the 2021 NewFilmmakers Los Angeles will be announced by Variety Magazine on May 24, 2021.

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles is a non-profit organization designed to showcase innovative works by emerging filmmakers from around the world, providing the Los Angeles community of entertainment professionals and filmgoers with a constant surge of monthly screening events.

NFMLA provides a forum where filmmakers can be recognized for their contributions, have open audience discussions about their projects, and connect with industry professionals for insight on distribution, production, acquisition, and representation.

RHM/5215949