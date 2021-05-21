Votes show Damascus moving in right direction of democracy

"Timely holding of presidential elections in Syria shows that Damascus is moving in the right direction of democracy," said the Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a post on his Twitter account in reference to the first stage of the Presisdential elections in Syria for the Syrians residing in other countries yesterday.

The Iranian parliamentary official added that "The governments that resorted to staging a the terrorist war with the goal of tearing down and disintegrating Syria are now opposing the presidential elections in Syria, but the people will make their choice."

Syrians abroad cast their ballots in the presidential vote on Thursday, while the voting inside Syria is to be held on May 26.

There are 3 contenders, including incumbent President Bashar al-Assad, running in the elections. Assad, who has been in power since 2000, is likely to be re-elected by the people of Syria, according to early estimates.

