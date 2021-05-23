Cable car collapses in northern Italy, kills 12

The accident happened on the Stresa-Alpino-Mottarone cableway. Eleven people were inside the cable car when it fell, according to Sputnik.

Rescuers pulled out 12 bodies from the debris of a cable car crash in the north of Italy, and a total number of victims could be as high as 13, a representative of the mountain rescue services said.

Earlier in the day, the emergency services said that at least nine people were killed and two children were in serious condition after a cable car fell in Italy's Northern Piedmont region on Sunday.

The cause of the accident has not been determined.

Two children who were seriously injured in the accident have been flown to a hospital in Turin.

