"As US-made munitions rain down on innocent Palestinians, US gives another $735M in "precision" missiles to Israel to kill more children with more precision", said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in his tweeter account.

"Then US blocks the mildest possible #UNSC statement", Zarif noted.

"The world is watching as Israel & its enabler show their ugly faces", the top diplomat added.

