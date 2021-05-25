2 ISIL leaders arrested in N Iraq

Iraqi forces launched a new operation against ISIL Takfiri terrorists in the north of the country, arresting two ISIL leaders in Nineveh province, Al-Sumaria reported.

Meanwhile, two days ago, two important ISIL leaders were arrested in Saladin province. In western Nineveh, an ISIL leader was also arrested by Iraqi security forces a few days ago.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate into the areas of Diyala province, but the timely intervention of Hash al-Sha’abi resistance forces prevented them from achieving their goal.

