Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 18

Ebtekar:
Ayatollah Raisi or Ali Larijani? Which one has more chance of winning the election?
Silence of international community against Israeli crimes
Good talks held for Italy’s return to Iran economy: Zarif
There is nothing as ‘initial agreement’ in Vienna talks: FM spox
Ettela’at:
UNSC meeting on Palestine failed; Zionists continue genocide in Gaza
Palestinian groups appreciate Islamic Revolution Leader
Palestinian people are flag bearers of Islamic awakening: Velayati
Iran:
Zarif meets with Pope in the Vatican
Javan:
Resistance under phosphorus bombs of Zionists
CEO of an Iranian crypto exchange arrested
Jomhuri Eslami:
Zarif meets with Pope Francis
Global Times: Israeli aggression on Gaza aims to weaken JCPOA talks
Kayhan:
Many world armies cannot do what Resistance does against Israel: Haaretz
Guardian Council starts vetting process of candidates
Rivers in India full of corpses of COVID victims
Iran considers Iraq’s security, stability as its own security: Rouhani
MAH
Your Comment