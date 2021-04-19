CEC condemns arrest of nominees in Palestinian elections

The Palestinian Central Election Commission has issued a statement regarding the hostile actions of the Zionist regime against candidates in this country, Al-Youm reported.

According to this report, detention of Palestinian candidates by the Zionist regime is condemned. These actions must be stopped as soon as possible.

In another part of its statement with regard to holding elections in occupied lands, the Committee emphasized, “We, in a letter, have explicitly stated that we intend to hold elections in the occupied lands and territories as well."

Tel Aviv has not yet responded to the letter.

Earlier, Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, issued a statement condemning the detention of Palestinian candidates by Israeli forces.

In a statement issued by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, it is reiterated that Hamas is stepping up its efforts to rebuild national institutions and provide an integrated strategy to counter the enemy's criminal plans.

In the statement, Hamas stipulated that it will never allow the Zionist regime to interfere in the elections or cancel it.

Arrest of candidates reflects the Zionist regime's crimes against the Palestinian people and its anger at holding elections and unity of the Palestinian people, the statement is read.

