Iran to host 2019 World Grass Skiing C’ships

Members of grass skiing committee of International Ski Federation held a meeting on Friday, with Iran’s representative Bahram Saveh-Shemshaki in attendance. He discussed Iran’s official proposal for hosting 2019 edition of World Grass Skiing Championships and also the final stage of World Junior Grass Skiing Championships.

Iran was chosen as the host of these two events with the majority of votes of committee members.

Accordingly, the junior and senior events will be held on August 22-24 and August 25-27 respectively.

