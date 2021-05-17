World has entered ‘vaccine apartheid’ stage: WHO chief

Speaking in a virtual meeting in “Paris Peace Forum” on Monday, Adhanom pointed to the inappropriate situation of distribution of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine and reiterated that the world has entered the stage of ‘vaccine apartheid’.

He went on to say that the big problem is a lack of sharing. So the solution is more sharing, Reuters news agency reported.

Earlier, China had announced that while the American people make up only 4 percent of the world's population, the US government has stockpiled nearly a quarter of all anti-coronavirus vaccines.

Chinese Foreign Minister Spokesperson said that the United States has a population of 330 million, which accounts for only four percent of the world's population. Nevertheless, it (United States) has purchased 2.6 million doses of vaccine, which is equivalent to a quarter of all vaccine doses in the world.

Hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine are in US storage while countries are trying to use all available tools to obtain vaccines that they need in an emergency, China's FM spokesperson said.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) had previously asked the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccine to allocate ready-to-inject vaccine doses to the COVAX program ahead of scheduled date.

