Top US pipeline operator shuts fuel line after cyber attack

Colonial's network supplies fuel from US refiners on the Gulf Coast to the populous eastern and southern United States, Reuters reported.

The company transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products through 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipelines.

Colonial Pipeline says it transports 45% of the East Coast fuel supply.

The company learned of the attack on Friday and took systems offline to contain the threat, it said in the statement. That action has temporarily halted operations and affected some of its IT systems, it said.

The company has engaged a third-party cybersecurity firm to launch an investigation, and Colonial has contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies, it said.

Colonial did not give further details or say for how long its pipelines would be shut.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Colonial had shut its main gasoline and distillate lines.

During the trading session on Friday, Gulf Coast cash prices for gasoline and diesel edged lower.

