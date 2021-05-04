  1. Iran
51-year-old Swiss embassy staff falls from a tower in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – According to the spokesman of Iran’s National Emergency Medical Service Organization, a 51-year-old woman fell from a tower in the Kamranieh neighborhood, Northen Tehran.

It was just announced that a 51-year-old woman fell from a tower in Kamranieh Neighborhood of Tehran,  the spokesman of Iran’s National Emergency Medical Service Organization told Mehr News Agency.

The woman was the first secretary of the Swiss embassy in Tehran.

It is not known whether the incident has been a suicide act or an accident, Mojtaba Khaledi said, adding, “But it has been a long time since her death.”

At first, it was said that this body belongs to a man, but after the investigation of the emergency agents, it was determined that she was a woman, Khaledi added.

