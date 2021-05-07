US rejects CNN report on releasing Iran’s $1bn asset

Ned Price US State Department Spokesperson dismissed a report by the CNN News Network about US action in assessing of $1 billion unilateral release of Iranian assets in good faith.

"Reports that we are evaluating the release of Iranian assets as a unilateral measure are incorrect," he wrote in a Twitter message.

"As we have said, any significant action by the United States should be part of the process that the two sides are taking," Price added.

Hours ago, CNN News Network claimed in a report that Biden administration was evaluating the release of $1 billion worth of Iranian assets, so that the country could use the money for humanitarian purposes.

CNN News Network added that the money will not be given to Iran in cash, but will be allocated to the Swiss financial channel, known as the Swiss Humanitarian Arrangements.

