UK to release £400mn of Iranian blocked assets

Security talks have been held between Iran and Britain, the source said as Al-Mayadeen reported, and the London government will soon release £400 million of confiscated Iranian assets.

Iran will release Nazanin Zaghari, who has been convicted of spying for the British intelligence service in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is sentenced to a further one-year jail term in Iran.

This is while Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer Hojjat Kermani said on April 26 that an Iranian court found her guilty of making propaganda against the Islamic Republic and has also banned her from leaving the country for a year.

Iranian Intelligence authorities arrested Zaghari at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on April 3, 2016, on her way to London where she has been residing after visiting her parents in Tehran.

The 39-year-old was arrested after it became clear that she had run an illegal course to recruit and train people for the Persian service of the BBC, which is a major party to the "soft war" being waged by the West against Tehran, according to Iranian officials.

HJ/FNA14000212000811