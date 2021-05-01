Iran's Anzali, Russian SEZ Lotus to renovate economic ties

In his meeting with Managing Director of Lotus Special Economic Zone Sergei Miloshkin, Iran's Hadi Tizhoosh-Taban informed that after the coronavirus pandemic exhibition of the capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Astrakhan will be held.

In this meeting held in Russia, Miloshkin said Anzali Free Zone plays a pivotal role for Lotus Special Economic Zone.

He noted that mutual maritime transport needs to be strengthened.

Miloshkin hoped that he would be able to travel to Iran leading a large business delegation after the pandemic.

"We know that Iranians have 4,000 years of experience in business and we must use their experience in this field," Miloshkin said.

He informed that an Iranian company is building a factory to manufacture detergents and healthcare products in SEZ Lotus.

Special Economic Zone "LOTUS" is located in the Astrakhan region, which borders the countries of the Caspian Sea, 40 km from the city of Astrakhan.

This unique SEZ is located at the crossing of two international transport corridors: the North-South, and Northern part of the Great Silk Road.

HJ/FNA14000211000547