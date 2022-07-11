Iraq says to pay for gas imports from Iran monthly

The Iraqi electricity minister said, "Recently, $1.649 billion were paid to Tehran for gas debts, and Baghdad does not have any unpaid bills to Iran, and now it is paying Iran gas imports on a monthly basis."

Adel Karim expressed hope that after the agreements made with Iranian energy minister, the supply of gas from Iran will be better than last year and added that the volume of Iran's gas exports to Iraq is currently 240 million cubic feet per day while Iraq needs 250 million feet each day.

According to the Middle East News website, Iraq's Minister of Electricity also stated, In order to meet all the electricity needs of the country, it is necessary for electricity production to reach 35,000 megawatts, and to achieve this goal, a sufficient budget must be allocated.

KI/IRN84817883