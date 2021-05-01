Turkey to build military base in N Iraq

Süleyman Soylu, the Turkish Interior Minister said that his country will build a military base in the Mitina region in northern Iraq.

Announcing the news, Soylu stressed the importance of the region for Turkey.

Last year, Turkish officials announced Ankara's decision to build three military bases in the Sinat-Haftanin areas of northern Iraq.

A Turkish official revealed in October 2020 that Ankara is planning to build more military bases to ensure its long-term presence in Iraq and to build new military bases.

The US magazine Foreign Policy quoted the official as saying in a report that Turkey has set up 10 military bases in Iraq and plans to build more bases to ensure the security of its borders.

