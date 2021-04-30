Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border clash leaves 13 dead,134 injured

Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards clashed on Wednesday over a Tajik attempt to install CCTV cameras on transmission towers and Kyrgyz forces to remove the towers.

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Health announced on Friday that 13 civilians were killed and 134 others were injured in the clashes, Sputnik reported.

This is while earlier, foreign ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to a large-scale ceasefire on the border.

The Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan also announced their readiness to resolve the border dispute between the two countries, stressing the need to avoid a military solution to the dispute and to take immediate measures to reduce border tensions.

The United Nations also welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between the two sides, expressing concern over the border clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Spokesperson for Secretary-General of the United Nations said, “We are following these reports with concern. We also know that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have reached a ceasefire agreement. If this is the case, it is welcome, and we call on the parties to continue direct talks to resolve any issues peacefully."

Clashes began late on Wednesday along the frontier between Tajikistan's northern Sughd province and Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken province because of a dispute over a reservoir and pumping station, claimed by both sides, on the Isfara river.

