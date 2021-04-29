Qatari FM backs Saudi Arabia’s invitation to talk with Iran

In a tweet on Thu., Qatari foreign minister wrote, “Adherence to the UN Charter, respect for sovereignty of states and non-interference in the internal affairs of states are the basic pillars of civilized countries and assurance for maintaining security and peace in the region and the world."

"I confirm and support Saudi Crown Prince's invitation to pursue a foreign policy based on these principles of good neighborliness and dialogue in the region, including with Iran," he added.

In an interview with Saudi State TV on Tuesday, Mohammed bin Salman said that Saudi foreign policy is based on its interests and Saudi Arabia is working to strengthen alliance with all its partners in the world.

Saudi Arabia is interested in establishing good and distinctive relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Crown Prince added.

