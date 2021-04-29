Abu Dhabi crown price reacts to positions of MBS on Iran

In a tweet on Thu., Crown Prince of Emirate of Abu Dhabi appreciated and supported positions raised by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in his recent interview.

Saudi Crown Prince's interview reflected "balanced positions and deep thoughts and wise and ambitious views commensurate with Saudi Arabia's capabilities and position in the region and the world, bin Zayed tweeted.

In another part of the interview, Saudi Crown Prince stated, "We do not want Iran to be in a difficult situation, but we want Iran to be a prosperous and developed country, we have interests in Iran and they have interests in Saudi Arabia, and [this demand] is for us to move the region and the world towards growth and prosperity.”

