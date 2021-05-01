Leader to address Iranian nation tomorrow

On the occasion of International Workers' Day and Teachers' Day, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a speech on Sunday evening.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech will be broadcast live at 6:00 p.m. (Local Time) on Sunday from the Iranian national TV, his official website, and his official pages on social media.

The 12th day of Ordibehesht, the second month on the Iranian calendar, which fell on May 2 this year, has been designated as Teachers' Day in Iran to commemorate the martyrdom of Ayatollah Morteza Motahari, an Iranian cleric, philosopher, lecturer, and politician.

International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day in most countries and often referred to as May Day, is a celebration of labourers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labour movement and occurs every year on May Day.

