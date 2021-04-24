Operation in Iraq is to confront terrorists in S Turkey

Turkish president, whose country’s military forces in Iraq and Syria runs contrary to the United Nations Charter and without the authorization of legal governments of the two countries of Iraq and Syria, claimed on Saturday that countering terrorists in southern part of Turkey and confronting threats waged by terrorists on Turkey is the main aim behind presence of Turkish military forces in these countries, Anadolu news agency reported.

He went on to say that terrorism and separatist terrorist groups have no place in the future of Turkey, Iraq and Syria.

“We are determined to eradicate terrorism and save our citizens completely from evil of terrorism,” he said, adding, “During these operations, which targeted shelters and caves, many terrorists have been killed so far.”

Turkish president claimed that these operations, which are carried out with respect for the territorial integrity of Iraq, will help establish peace and stability in the region.

According to the news sources, Turkish President Erdogan, with his presence at Turkish military command headquarters, spoke about Turkey’s recent two operations in northern Iraq.

"Our goal is to completely eliminate terrorist threats from Turkey's southern borders,” he stressed.

The use of domestic defense products during this operation is a source of pride for Turkey, he said, adding, “So far, many terrorists have either been killed, wounded or captured. There is no power that can stand up against our troops."

Turkey has long been violating the territorial integrity of northern Iraq under the pretext of confronting PKK. The PKK, which has been at military confrontation with Turkish government for the past 35 years, is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

Turkey says PKK military forces are responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 Turkish citizens, including women and children.

