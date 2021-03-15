Aliyev says Azerbaijan ready to start relations with Armenia

Baku is ready to open communications with Yerevan, which will be a starting point for putting an end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday at a meeting with visiting OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, TASS reported.

"We already started the process of negotiations on the opening of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan. That was part of the statement which was signed on November 10. Negotiations already had several rounds, different levels and I think that this particular issue can be a starting point for completely turning the page of war and leaving it to the history," he was quoted as saying on the presidential website.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. Apart from that, a number of districts came over to Baku’s control.

On January 11, 2021, the three leaders met in Moscow to sign a joint statement, which, among other things, provided for the establishment of a working group at the level of deputy prime ministers to unblock all economic and transport ties in the region.

RHM/PR