Aliyev congrats Rouhani on Islamic Revolution victory anniv.

In his congratulatory message, Azeri president said, “Our bilateral relations, especially in recent years, have developed in upward trend significantly. Numerous reciprocal trips, signed documents, joint projects implemented including successful activity of Joint Commission of the two countries of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan play an important role in expanding our relations.”

“With the liberation of ancient and historical lands of Azerbaijan from occupation, the state border between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan has been completely revived. Undoubtedly, these new conditions promise great opportunities in terms of further strengthening bilateral relations between our countries and developing regional cooperation, “Aliyev continued.

“I believe that amicable relations between Republic of Azerbaijan and Islamic Republic of Iran, which are based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, will be developed in accordance with the interests of our countries and will help strengthen stability and security in the South Caucasus.”

