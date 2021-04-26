Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 26

Arman Melli

Iran bans flights to/from India, Pakistan due to COVID-19

US recognized Armenian Massacre as ‘Genocide’

Aftab

Iran ready to help India overcome deadly COVID-19 pandemic

Iran not to approve FATF

Ebtekar

Leader of Islamic Revolution warns US of any mischief in nuclear deal

Recent, scheduled moves to bring Zionists to their sense

Etemad

1st Iranian coronavirus vaccine reaches final human clinical trial test

Ettela’at

Baghdad hospital fire kills dozens of COVID-19 patients

Outbreak of mutated COVID-19 and human disaster in India

Iran to produce 30mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Sep.: Official

Iran’s air, sea, banking and insurance-related sanctions to be lifted: Araghchi

Iran becomes self-sufficient in benzene production

Resistance front to give a crushing response to Zionists: Bagheri

Step-by-Step plan has long been set aside: Araghchi

