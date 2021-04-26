Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 26

Arman Melli
Iran bans flights to/from India, Pakistan due to COVID-19
US recognized Armenian Massacre as ‘Genocide’
Aftab
Iran ready to help India overcome deadly COVID-19 pandemic
Iran not to approve FATF
Ebtekar
Leader of Islamic Revolution warns US of any mischief in nuclear deal
Recent, scheduled moves to bring Zionists to their sense
Etemad
1st Iranian coronavirus vaccine reaches final human clinical trial test
Ettela’at
Baghdad hospital fire kills dozens of COVID-19 patients
Outbreak of mutated COVID-19 and human disaster in India
Iran to produce 30mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Sep.: Official
Iran’s air, sea, banking and insurance-related sanctions to be lifted: Araghchi
Iran becomes self-sufficient in benzene production
Resistance front to give a crushing response to Zionists: Bagheri
Step-by-Step plan has long been set aside: Araghchi
