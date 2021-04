Etela’at:

Resistance responds to Zionist Regime invasion with 36 rockets

Iran becomes world's 10th largest steelmaker

Iran:

Iran mulls over establishing long-term coop. with China, Russia, Afghanistan, Iraq

Javan:

Palestinians respond to Zionist invaders with missiles

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

White House: US return to JCPOA not to be changed by Zionists oppositions

Kayhan:

Zionists intercept solely 6 Palestinians’ missiles out of 36

