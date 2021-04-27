Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 27

  1. Iran
TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, April 27.

Arman Melli

US has no choice but agreeing with Iran on lifting sanctions: Rouhani

Asia

Zaghari must pass another year in jail in Iran

Aftab

Lifting sanctions and its verification, a national demand

Only 2% of people in world has been vaccinated on COVID-19

Ebtekar

Iran will respond to any evil act of Zionist regime: Salami

Etemad

COVID-19 daily deaths hit a record high in Iran

Ettela’at

Iran will respond to any evil act of Zionist regime: IRGC chief commander

Lifting sanctions, its verification, a national demand: Judiciary chief

Zarif underlines following up assassination case of Soleimani

Iran hopes US will return to JCPOA with sensible policy: Zarif

Iran

Annual trade volume exchange between Tehran, Ankara should reach $30bn: Vaezi

