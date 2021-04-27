Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 27

Arman Melli
US has no choice but agreeing with Iran on lifting sanctions: Rouhani
Asia
Zaghari must pass another year in jail in Iran
Aftab
Lifting sanctions and its verification, a national demand
Only 2% of people in world has been vaccinated on COVID-19
Ebtekar
Iran will respond to any evil act of Zionist regime: Salami
Etemad
COVID-19 daily deaths hit a record high in Iran
Ettela’at
Iran will respond to any evil act of Zionist regime: IRGC chief commander
Lifting sanctions, its verification, a national demand: Judiciary chief
Zarif underlines following up assassination case of Soleimani
Iran hopes US will return to JCPOA with sensible policy: Zarif
Iran
Annual trade volume exchange between Tehran, Ankara should reach $30bn: Vaezi
MA
Your Comment