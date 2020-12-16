Turkey seeking to extend its military presence in Afghanistan

Turkish media have reported that the government has submitted a bill to the parliament to extend Ankara's military presence in Afghanistan for another 18 months.

The motion has been signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, CNN Turk reported.

Turkey has been in Afghanistan since 2015 with 1206 servicemen in the form of NATO peacekeepers.

Referring to the friendly relation between the two countries, the Turkish government emphasized Ankara’s support for national unity, peace, and the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan.

