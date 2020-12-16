  1. Politics
Dec 16, 2020, 4:13 PM

Turkey seeking to extend its military presence in Afghanistan

Turkey seeking to extend its military presence in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the Turkish parliament to extend the country’s military presence in Afghanistan for 18 more months.

Turkish media have reported that the government has submitted a bill to the parliament to extend Ankara's military presence in Afghanistan for another 18 months.

The motion has been signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, CNN Turk reported.

Turkey has been in Afghanistan since 2015 with 1206 servicemen in the form of NATO peacekeepers.

Referring to the friendly relation between the two countries, the Turkish government emphasized Ankara’s support for national unity, peace, and the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan.

FA/FNA 13990926000712

News Code 167259

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News