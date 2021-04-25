Libya urges Turkey to withdraw forces

During a hearing session at the Italian House of Representatives, in Rome, Al-Mangoush added that the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU), led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbaiba noticed Ankara’s readiness to start talks and negotiations, Lybia Review reported.

“But at the same time, we are firm in our intentions, and we ask all countries to cooperate in order to remove foreign forces from the Libyan territories. For us, it is a matter of priority because our security depends on the withdrawal of foreign forces.”

“We know that it is not a matter that can be resolved overnight. Libya’s peace and security will not be possible without regional and international support,” she said.

She stressed that fair and transparent elections cannot be conducted if the conditions for security and stability are not met.

She called on Italy and other European countries to support Libya through the United Nations Security Council to conduct the elections on time.

HJ/PR