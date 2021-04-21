Complete removal of sanctions key to success of Vienna talks

Wang Qun, Chinese Envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, on Tuesday, reiterating that nuclear talks in Vienna have entered a new stage.

Wang made the remarks after attending the latest meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in the Austrian capital Vienna, Xinhua reported.

The meeting was chaired by Enrique Mora Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service (EEAS) and attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.

Wang said that the negotiations in recent days have been "beneficial" and that the current negotiations have entered a new stage.

Qun described recent nuclear talks held in Vienna ‘useful and constructive’ and stipulated that nuclear talks have entered a new phase.

He said China welcomes the Joint Commission's intensive talks through the two processes -- the nuclear implementation and sanctions-lifting working groups' work, and the "proximity talks" with the United States -- to draft texts of an arrangement for the U.S. and Iran to resume compliance with the deal.

Wang said that all parties now have a clearer understanding of the framework and main elements of the aforementioned arrangement. These efforts laid a solid foundation for the next stage of negotiations of the Joint Commission, he noted.

Wang said that China firmly supports the resumption of JCPOA implementation by the US and Iran "as soon as possible," and that China is ready to work hand in hand with relevant parties to promote the talks on substantive texts, with the aim of achieving results acceptable to all parties at an early date.

"Participants reiterated their resolve to further pursue their joint diplomatic effort including in the Joint Commission and through continued separate contacts of the Coordinator with all JCPOA participants and the United States," it added.

MA/Xinhua