Iraqi official praises Iran gas exports despite US pressures

Head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi met Sheikh Humam Hamoudi, the leader of the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council in Baghdad on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the historical, political, and economic dimensions of the bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad.

They also exchanged views on the benefits of developing ties in the interests of the two countries and the initiatives that help in strengthening the stability of the region.

Hamoudi appreciated the facilities provided by the Islamic Republic to continue exporting gas to Iraq despite the pressures exercised by Washington regarding the repayment of dues to Iran.

He emphasized Iraq's desire to strengthen positive relations with all countries in the region based on common interests and mutual respect.

