Iran to mark Intl. Quds Day’s rally online due to COVID-19

Deputy Coordinating Council of Islamic Development Organization (IDO) Nosratollah Lotfi broke the news on Tue. in a get-together meeting held for marking “International Quds Day” and said, “Given the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country and sharp rise in spread of the virus in various parts of Iran, we will not have any march for Quds Day until middle of the next Iranian month of Ordibehesht (which falls on May) and consequently, car march has also been canceled.”

Islamic Republic of Iran is flag-bearer in safeguarding ideals and causes of holy al-Quds and Palestinian people in a way that the world and Palestinian people have a special expectation from the Islamic Republic of Iran as centerpiece and origin of Quds Day, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lotfil pointed to the conspiracies of the Zionist regime in assassinating former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and top nuclear scientists Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as well as sabotage in Natanz Nuclear Enrichment Facility and stressed that this year, along with supporting the Palestinian people, Islamic Republic of Iran must be sensitive to this cancerous tumor (Zionist regime).

Last year, “we witnessed the malicious moves taken by mercenary leaders of some Arab countries in normalization of ties with the Zionist regime and Arab countries did not show proper sensitivity in this regard.”

Head of Committee to Support of the Islamic Revolution of the Palestinian People Ayatollah Mohammad Hassan Akhtari was the next speaker who said that Quds Day Rally is one of the good traditions founded by the founding father of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and we see that Leader of the Islamic Revolution also paid more attention to this issue during these years and clarified the very precise good news of future on this issue in advance.”

The criminal Zionist regime is on the verge of collapse and annihilation in international arena, he said, adding that, today, the Zionist regime is under political and economic pressure at home and even outside, and it has lost some of its supporters.

