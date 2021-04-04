  1. Economy
Apr 4, 2021, 4:32 PM

Iran’s monthly foreign trade hits $7.5 billion

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign trade stood at $7.46 billion during the 12th month of the last fiscal (Feb. 20 to Mar. 20).

According to Rouhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the country’s trade witnessed a $641-million, or 9.4%, growth during the twelfth fiscal month (February 20 -March 20) compared with its preceding month.

The IRICA spokesman noted that Iran's exports accounted for $3.33 billion and imports constituted $4.13 billion during the month under review.

According to Latifi, China was Iran’s main export destination with 2.07 million tons of goods worth $855 million.

It was followed by Iraq with 1.57 million tons of imports from Iran worth $516 million, the UAE with 1.3 million tons worth $454 million, Turkey with 422,000 tons worth $281 million, and Afghanistan with 571,000 tons worth $199 million.

The top five exporters to Iran during the period under review were the UAE with 551,000 tons worth $1.2 billion, China with 301,000 tons of goods worth $965 million, Turkey with 436,000 tons worth $506 million, Germany with 97,000 tons worth $172 million and India with 99,000 tons of goods worth $138 million.

