Leader reiterates Iran's final say on JCPOA

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei underlined the policy of the country regarding any return to JCPOA commitments.

Speaking in a local ceremony held to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to several issues, including the ongoing talks between Iran and the remaining JCPOA signatories in Vienna.

IAEA inspectors visit Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment site

Inspectors from UN nuclear watchdog visited Iran’s uranium enrichment site at Natanz on Wednesday.

“IAEA inspectors are continuing their verification and monitoring activities in Iran, and today have been at the Natanz enrichment site,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.

Iran's Araghchi, Russia's Ulyanov confer on JCPOA

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations held a meeting in Vienna on the latest developments in the JCPOA.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi who is in Vienna to participate in a new round of talks with the P4+1 and the EU representative within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission met and held talks with Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov on Wednesday.

Rouhani stresses need to continue Tehran-Ankara coop.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized the need for continued regional cooperation between Tehran and Ankara.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recept Tayyip Erdogan on Wed., Rouhani expressed his hope for the successful holding of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Commission next month as a roadmap for economic and trade relations between the two countries and stressed the need to continued Tehran-Ankara regional cooperation.

Iran names Natanz incident violation of intl. regulations

In a letter to the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations named the Natanz incident as an act against intl. regulations.

Zarif says not much time left for Biden

Iranian FM Zarif believes that nuclear terrorism at Natanz has unleashed a dangerous spiral that can only be contained by ending US economic terrorism.

Primary purpose of Natanz attack was to retard enrichment

An Associate Fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies believes that the primary purpose of the attack was to retard Iran's enrichment program.

Mark Fitzpatrick, who was Executive Director of the IISS Americas office and head of the Non-Proliferation and Nuclear Policy Programme untile 2019, in an interview with Mehr News Agency said “Israel decided to take matters into its own hands by employing kinetic means to slow Iran's nuclear progress.”

60% enrichment, launch of IR6 response to wickedness

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the 60% enrichment and launch of IR6 are a response to wickedness in Natanz.

"We are clear and say that the United States must return to the conditions of 2015, and as soon as the United States fulfills its obligations and we verified it, we will return to our obligations too," said Rouhani in the Cabinet session on Wednesday.

