Rouhani says 'new chapter' in JCPOA revival being witnessed

The fact that our enemies acknowledged that the maximum pressure policy has been failed is an honor for the Iranian government, said Iranian President Hasan Rouhani, speaking in the cabinet session on Wednesday.

“The Iranian government managed problems and resisted in such a way that there is no doubt about the defeat of the enemy”, he stressed.

He also spoke about the prospects of JCPOA restoration, saying, “In recent days, we are witnessing a new chapter in the revival of JCPOA, all signatories to the deal, in Vienna meeting, have come to the conclusion that there is no better solution than the JCPOA, and that there is no way out but the full implementation of the accord.”

Today, the Americans explicitly say that if Iran agrees, they are willing to negotiate directly, and if Iran does not agree, they are willing to negotiate indirectly with Iran through P4+1, he said, asserting that this shows the victory of the Iranian nation, let's not underestimate this.

Today, the US administration expresses its readiness to return the 2015 nuclear deal, however, such claims must be verified, he also said.

But, today, what Iran says is accepted by the world, the Iranian president said, noting that the world must be aware that Iran is not looking for non-peaceful nuclear weapons and that its nuclear activities are completely peaceful.

And if Americans prove their seriousness and honesty towards JCPOA implementation in a practice way, Iran will also stop its retaliatory measures, said Rouhani elsewhere in his remarks.

